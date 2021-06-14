9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Gained 78.95% In One Month

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $445.70M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 8.68% during that session. The JFU stock price is -305.46% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 69.75% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting 8.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the JFU stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved 128.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 78.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.10 while the price target rests at a high of $9.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -282.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -282.35% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 64.14% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.25% with a share float percentage of 6.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 1.11 million shares worth more than $2.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Peak6 Investments, L.P., with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.