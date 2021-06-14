5.80 Gain Turns UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) has seen 13.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.51B, closed the last trade at $10.22 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 5.80% during that session. The UWMC stock price is -40.7% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 38.85% above the 52-week low of $6.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Sporting 5.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the UWMC stock price touched $10.22 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares have moved -22.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) have changed 38.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.21, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.61% from current levels.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $775.02 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $775 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 354.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79.59%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 3.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.94% with a share float percentage of 24.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UWM Holdings Corporation Class having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are King Street Capital Management, LP with over 7.1 million shares worth more than $56.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, King Street Capital Management, LP held 6.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.52 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 2.37 million shares of worth $18.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $6.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.