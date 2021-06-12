Year-To-Date, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Price Has Increase 19.35%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $95.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the IRBT share is $197.40, that puts it down -105.99 from that peak though still a striking 29.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 526.63K shares over the past three months.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IRBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $95.83 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by 2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.48%. The short interest in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.80, which implies an increase of 23.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $104.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, IRBT is trading at a discount of -56.53% off the target high and -8.53% off the low.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iRobot Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares have gone up 24.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.40% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.00% this quarter and then drop -40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.09 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $444.73 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $279.88 million and $413.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.20% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

IRBT Dividends

iRobot Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

iRobot Corporation insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.93%, with the float percentage being 102.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 17.57% of all shares), a total value of $400.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $248.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 5.53% of the stock, which is worth about $191.93 million.