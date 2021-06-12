Year-To-Date, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Price Has Increase 36.66%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $193.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the TXG share is $203.25, that puts it down -5.03 from that peak though still a striking 58.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.90. The company’s market capitalization is $20.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 821.10K shares over the past three months.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. TXG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $193.51 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.40%, and it has moved by 44.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 136.02%. The short interest in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $204.38, which implies an increase of 5.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $240.00 respectively. As a result, TXG is trading at a discount of -24.02% off the target high and 9.57% off the low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 10x Genomics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares have gone up 34.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.60% this quarter and then jump 69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.85 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.19 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -571.20% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics Inc. insiders own 2.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.03%, with the float percentage being 84.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $949.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $287.8 million.