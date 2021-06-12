Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Has Grown 29.76% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $280.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $8.3. The 52-week high for the WIX share is $362.07, that puts it down -29.23 from that peak though still a striking 25.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $209.00. The company’s market capitalization is $15.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 711.47K shares over the past three months.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. WIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $280.17 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.31%, and it has moved by 16.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.76%. The short interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $321.74, which implies an increase of 12.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $360.00 respectively. As a result, WIX is trading at a discount of -28.49% off the target high and 10.77% off the low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wix.com Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares have gone up 12.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138.64% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.50% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.4 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.1 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -77.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.80% per annum.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Wix.com Ltd. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.08%, with the float percentage being 85.70%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 579 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.27 million shares (or 11.20% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $490.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $404.11 million.