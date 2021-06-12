Will EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the EZPW share is $7.68, that puts it down -7.41 from that peak though still a striking 39.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $402.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.32K shares over the past three months.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EZPW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) trade information

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $7.15 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.90%, and it has moved by 8.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.51%. The short interest in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies a decrease of -5.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, EZPW is trading at a discount of -11.89% off the target high and 23.08% off the low.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EZCORP Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) shares have gone up 33.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.32% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -114.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.14 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.06 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.40%. While earnings are projected to return -34.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

EZPW Dividends

EZCORP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s Major holders

EZCORP Inc. insiders own 4.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.79%, with the float percentage being 94.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.93 million shares (or 15.07% of all shares), a total value of $37.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $6.13 million.