Will Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ARTL share is $3.67, that puts it down -198.37 from that peak though still a striking 63.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $28.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.79K shares over the past three months.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ARTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.36%, and it has moved by 7.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%. The short interest in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 79.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARTL is trading at a discount of -469.11% off the target high and -306.5% off the low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares have gone up 81.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.20% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 55.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.60% in 2021.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 5.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.21%, with the float percentage being 20.23%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60877.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44440.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 80396.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60877.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.