Will Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ARLO share is $10.49, that puts it down -52.92 from that peak though still a striking 68.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $560.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.25K shares over the past three months.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ARLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $6.86 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.89%, and it has moved by 14.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 206.25%. The short interest in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 3.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 33.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ARLO is trading at a discount of -60.35% off the target high and -31.2% off the low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arlo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares have gone down -11.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.95% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.60% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.89 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.74 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.63 million and $90.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.40% and then jump by 30.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.30% in 2021.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

Arlo Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.63%, with the float percentage being 74.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $92.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 3.34% of the stock, which is worth about $17.04 million.