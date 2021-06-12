Why Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the TALO share is $17.14, that puts it down -1.36 from that peak though still a striking 68.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 658.74K shares over the past three months.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TALO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $16.91 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by 33.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.31%. The short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 3.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.57, which implies an increase of 3.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, TALO is trading at a discount of -24.19% off the target high and 23.12% off the low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Talos Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares have gone up 101.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.58% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.80% this quarter and then jump 84.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $239.39 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $249.02 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.40%. While earnings are projected to return -737.50% in 2021.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Talos Energy Inc. insiders own 5.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.35%, with the float percentage being 98.70%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.58 million shares (or 31.31% of all shares), a total value of $308.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.9 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 23.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $227.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $17.55 million.