Why Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $37.99, that puts it down -574.78 from that peak though still a striking 24.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.23. The company’s market capitalization is $226.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LHDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $5.63 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.90%, and it has moved by -23.30% in 30 days. The short interest in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 33.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, LHDX is trading at a discount of -59.86% off the target high and -42.1% off the low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lucira Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -341.10% in 2021.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Lucira Health Inc. insiders own 2.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.06%, with the float percentage being 51.31%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.23 million shares (or 34.31% of all shares), a total value of $160.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $2.7 million.