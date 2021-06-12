What To Expect Going Ahead For National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Given Its 1.17 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the FIZZ share is $98.21, that puts it down -99.01 from that peak though still a striking 47.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.90. The company’s market capitalization is $4.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 550.11K shares over the past three months.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. FIZZ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $49.35 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by 9.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.38%. The short interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is 5.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.33, which implies a decrease of -16.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, FIZZ is trading at a premium of 0.71% off the target high and 35.16% off the low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that National Beverage Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares have gone up 12.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.81% against 26.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.10% this quarter and then jump 1.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305.05 million by the end of Jul 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262.4 million and $299.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.40%. While earnings are projected to return -7.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.56% per annum.

FIZZ Dividends

National Beverage Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Major holders

National Beverage Corp. insiders own 75.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.03%, with the float percentage being 132.23%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.3 million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $225.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $220.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $49.81 million.