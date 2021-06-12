What To Expect Going Ahead For Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Given Its 2.84 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $1.66. The 52-week high for the HAE share is $142.11, that puts it down -136.57 from that peak though still a striking 18.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HAE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) trade information

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $60.07 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.06%, and it has moved by 0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.67%. The short interest in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.17, which implies an increase of 25.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, HAE is trading at a discount of -49.83% off the target high and -18.2% off the low.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Haemonetics Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) shares have gone down -47.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.57% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.35 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.06 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 4.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HAE Dividends

Haemonetics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s Major holders

Haemonetics Corporation insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.90%, with the float percentage being 99.50%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 427 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 12.23% of all shares), a total value of $690.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $542.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $450.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.63 million, or about 5.18% of the stock, which is worth about $292.11 million.