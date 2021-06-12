What To Expect Going Ahead For Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) Given Its -0.22 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CLII share is $24.34, that puts it down -77.28 from that peak though still a striking 28.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $362.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 749.72K shares over the past three months.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) trade information

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $13.73 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by 24.25% in 30 days. The short interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

CLII Dividends

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s Major holders

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.50%, with the float percentage being 28.75%. Merewether Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $10.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60000.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.