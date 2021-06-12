What To Expect As Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Delivers An -8.87% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the BEPC share is $63.31, that puts it down -49.28 from that peak though still a striking 36.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.89. The company’s market capitalization is $15.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.98K shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BEPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $42.41 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.02%, and it has moved by 11.96% in 30 days. The short interest in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) is 2.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.33, which implies an increase of 14.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, BEPC is trading at a discount of -24.97% off the target high and -8.46% off the low.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $983 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $474 million and $724 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 107.40% and then jump by 42.00% in the coming quarter.

BEPC Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Renewable Corporation is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Major holders

Brookfield Renewable Corporation insiders own 44.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.78%, with the float percentage being 128.19%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.81 million shares (or 34.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $635.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $61.91 million.