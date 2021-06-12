What To Expect As AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Delivers An 27.37% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AIM share is $4.30, that puts it down -88.6 from that peak though still a striking 29.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $106.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 636.57K shares over the past three months.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AIM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by 13.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.97%. The short interest in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 64.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AIM is trading at a discount of -250.88% off the target high and -119.3% off the low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 758.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40k and $36k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 775.00% and then jump by 872.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.90%. While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.44%, with the float percentage being 6.50%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.