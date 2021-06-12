What Should You Do With SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) At Current Prices?

During the last session, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TLMD share is $12.08, that puts it down -99.01 from that peak though still a striking 7.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $583.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.70K shares over the past three months.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TLMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $6.07 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.12%, and it has moved by -18.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.69%. The short interest in SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 1.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 37.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, TLMD is trading at a discount of -81.22% off the target high and -31.8% off the low.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SOC Telemed Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares have gone down -25.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.94% against 11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.18 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.89 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 85.80% in 2021.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

SOC Telemed Inc. insiders own 16.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.62%, with the float percentage being 91.02%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.87 million shares (or 44.12% of all shares), a total value of $265.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.07 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $47.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.33 million.