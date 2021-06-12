What Should You Do With DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $400.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the DXCM share is $456.23, that puts it down -14.0 from that peak though still a striking 23.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $305.63. The company’s market capitalization is $38.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.13K shares over the past three months.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. DXCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $400.19 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.51%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.33%. The short interest in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 3.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $475.05, which implies an increase of 15.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $380.00 and $540.00 respectively. As a result, DXCM is trading at a discount of -34.94% off the target high and 5.05% off the low.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DexCom Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares have gone up 20.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.35% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.00% this quarter and then drop -33.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $551.29 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $605.05 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.20%. While earnings are projected to return 362.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.80% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

DexCom Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.92%, with the float percentage being 96.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,074 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.23 million shares (or 10.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.59 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $802.36 million.