Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN)’s -5.18% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the WRN share is $2.83, that puts it down -18.91 from that peak though still a striking 68.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $323.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 931.94K shares over the past three months.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by 41.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 193.83%. The short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.83, which implies an increase of 15.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.48 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, WRN is trading at a discount of -26.05% off the target high and -4.2% off the low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Copper and Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares have gone up 80.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 26.40.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders own 8.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.39%, with the float percentage being 15.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 5.52% of all shares), a total value of $9.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Claret Asset Management Corp’s that is approximately 2.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.66 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 7.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 million.