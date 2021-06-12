Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s 2.01% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the WB share is $63.55, that puts it down -30.52 from that peak though still a striking 35.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.58. The company’s market capitalization is $11.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corporation (WB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. WB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Weibo Corporation (WB) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $48.69 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.01%, and it has moved by 0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.31%. The short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 14.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.80, which implies an increase of 14.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, WB is trading at a discount of -43.77% off the target high and 17.85% off the low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares have gone up 19.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.97% against 19.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.00% this quarter and then jump 7.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $523.88 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560.71 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $387.39 million and $465.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.20% and then jump by 20.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.90%. While earnings are projected to return -37.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.56% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.89%, with the float percentage being 48.35%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.25 million shares (or 7.33% of all shares), a total value of $378.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.0 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $368.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $40.45 million.