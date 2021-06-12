We Just Learned Something New! After West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG)’s -2.71% Loss This Week

During the last session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WFG share is $91.53, that puts it down -27.37 from that peak though still a striking 59.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.01. The company’s market capitalization is $8.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.88K shares over the past three months.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) trade information

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $71.86 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.71%, and it has moved by -10.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.88%. The short interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.06, which implies an increase of 38.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99.00 and $141.08 respectively. As a result, WFG is trading at a discount of -96.33% off the target high and -37.77% off the low.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares have gone up 11.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.23% against 28.80.

WFG Dividends

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.96%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s Major holders

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.11%, with the float percentage being 38.84%. Scopus Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $46.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Addenda Capital Inc.’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.51 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $44.53 million.