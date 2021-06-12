We Just Learned Something New! After DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s 3.00% Gain This Week

During the last session, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the DMTK share is $84.49, that puts it down -108.36 from that peak though still a striking 76.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DMTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $40.55 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by 31.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 243.64%. The short interest in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 4.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.00, which implies an increase of 34.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, DMTK is trading at a discount of -94.82% off the target high and -23.3% off the low.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DermTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DermTech Inc. (DMTK) shares have gone up 245.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.46% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then drop -18.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.36 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 26.10% in 2021.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

DermTech Inc. insiders own 16.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.70%, with the float percentage being 56.96%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.89 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $93.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $46.62 million.