We Just Learned Something New About Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) This Week With Its 11.70% Gain

During the last session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.78% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the RUBY share is $38.71, that puts it down -40.25 from that peak though still a striking 84.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RUBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) registered a 4.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.78% in intraday trading to $27.60 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.70%, and it has moved by 18.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 345.88%. The short interest in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.17, which implies an increase of 8.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, RUBY is trading at a discount of -44.93% off the target high and 27.54% off the low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares have gone up 257.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.92% against 8.70.

While earnings are projected to return -0.20% in 2021.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.68%, with the float percentage being 105.56%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.51 million shares (or 43.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.53 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $358.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $49.47 million.