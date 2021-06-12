We Just Learned Something New About Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) This Week With Its -4.03% Loss

During the last session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LILAK share is $14.95, that puts it down -6.41 from that peak though still a striking 46.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.47. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.76K shares over the past three months.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LILAK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $14.05 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.03%, and it has moved by 2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.27%. The short interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is 5.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.55, which implies an increase of 9.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, LILAK is trading at a discount of -42.35% off the target high and 53.74% off the low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.00% this quarter and then jump 89.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $848.9 million and $887.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.10% and then jump by 32.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 108.30% in 2021.

LILAK Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

Liberty Latin America Ltd. insiders own 7.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.01%, with the float percentage being 81.92%. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.22 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $157.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.05 million shares, is of Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $182.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $20.98 million.