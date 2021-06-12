Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VITL share is $43.30, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 11.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.07. The company’s market capitalization is $858.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 486.12K shares over the past three months.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VITL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $21.65 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by 11.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.86, which implies an increase of 24.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, VITL is trading at a discount of -84.76% off the target high and -6.24% off the low.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vital Farms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) shares have gone down -15.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -106.20% this quarter and then drop -175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.35 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.07 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.34 million and $53.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then jump by 20.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 339.20% in 2021.

VITL Dividends

Vital Farms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Vital Farms Inc. insiders own 38.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.23%, with the float percentage being 117.62%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.01 million shares (or 7.53% of all shares), a total value of $65.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $27.98 million.