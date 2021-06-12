Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Received An 23.30% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the UTZ share is $30.09, that puts it down -26.96 from that peak though still a striking 46.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 644.85K shares over the past three months.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. UTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $23.70 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.75%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.97%. The short interest in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 4.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 10.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, UTZ is trading at a discount of -22.36% off the target high and -1.27% off the low.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290.33 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $309.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 317.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.16% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Utz Brands Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Utz Brands Inc. insiders own 24.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.00%, with the float percentage being 84.41%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.32 million shares (or 8.27% of all shares), a total value of $139.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $112.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $43.66 million.