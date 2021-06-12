Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s 10.33% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $101.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the RARE share is $179.65, that puts it down -76.63 from that peak though still a striking 34.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.14. The company’s market capitalization is $7.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 445.93K shares over the past three months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RARE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $101.71 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.33%, and it has moved by -4.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.04%. The short interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is 5.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $153.06, which implies an increase of 33.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99.00 and $195.00 respectively. As a result, RARE is trading at a discount of -91.72% off the target high and 2.66% off the low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares have gone down -21.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.80% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -422.00% this quarter and then drop -23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.14 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.04 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.71 million and $81.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 56.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.20% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RARE Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.13%, with the float percentage being 106.64%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 14.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.26 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $653.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 4.62% of the stock, which is worth about $354.82 million.