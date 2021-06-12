TPC’s -7.07% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.21% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the TPC share is $20.24, that puts it down -38.63 from that peak though still a striking 30.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.18. The company’s market capitalization is $748.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.39K shares over the past three months.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) trade information

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) registered a -2.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.21% in intraday trading to $14.60 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.07%, and it has moved by -3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.58%. The short interest in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 27.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TPC is trading at a discount of -50.68% off the target high and -23.29% off the low.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tutor Perini Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) shares have gone up 9.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.36% against 1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.80% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.40% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 127.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TPC Dividends

Tutor Perini Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)’s Major holders

Tutor Perini Corporation insiders own 19.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.71%, with the float percentage being 105.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $47.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Frontier Capital Management Company LLC’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $18.94 million.