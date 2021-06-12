Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) Shares Have Been Up About 109.36% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.65% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the TIPT share is $15.48, that puts it down -47.29 from that peak though still a striking 57.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $342.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.28K shares over the past three months.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) trade information

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) registered a 3.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.65% in intraday trading to $10.51 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.96%, and it has moved by 2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.97%. The short interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.94, which implies a decrease of -257.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.94 and $2.94 respectively. As a result, TIPT is trading at a premium of 72.03% off the target high and 72.03% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20%. While earnings are projected to return -308.10% in 2021.

TIPT Dividends

Tiptree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tiptree Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.15%.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s Major holders

Tiptree Inc. insiders own 37.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.03%, with the float percentage being 60.88%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $13.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 million.