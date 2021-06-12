The Time To Buy Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Is Now

During the last session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $79.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $3.02. The 52-week high for the SAGE share is $98.39, that puts it down -24.37 from that peak though still a striking 56.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.37. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 478.20K shares over the past three months.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SAGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.69.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $79.11 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.01%, and it has moved by 7.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.98%. The short interest in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.24, which implies an increase of 21.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $189.00 respectively. As a result, SAGE is trading at a discount of -138.91% off the target high and 11.52% off the low.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sage Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares have gone up 14.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.40% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $890k and $1.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 124.70% and then jump by 50.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 185.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.10% per annum.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.24%, with the float percentage being 105.19%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.76 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $655.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $386.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $161.79 million.