The Time To Buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX: BRG) Is Now

During the last session, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BRG share is $12.83, that puts it down -27.03 from that peak though still a striking 33.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $281.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 364.04K shares over the past three months.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) trade information

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.66%, and it has moved by 13.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.00%. The short interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 9.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BRG is trading at a discount of -28.71% off the target high and 10.89% off the low.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) shares have gone down -12.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.94% against -2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -165.60% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.16 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.59 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.03 million and $54.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -119.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BRG Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is 0.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.29%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG)’s Major holders

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.78%, with the float percentage being 56.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 7.12% of all shares), a total value of $24.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $9.46 million.