The Time Is Right To Purchase Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK)

During the last session, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.34% or $1.96. The 52-week high for the SSPK share is $29.50, that puts it down -53.25 from that peak though still a striking 48.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $570.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 353.03K shares over the past three months.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) registered a 11.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.34% in intraday trading to $19.25 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.92%, and it has moved by 33.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.54%. The short interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.25 day(s) to cover.

SSPK Dividends

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. insiders own 24.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.74%, with the float percentage being 127.39%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $28.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of Bloom Tree Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Jacob Internet Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85000.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.02 million.