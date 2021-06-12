The Future Belongs To Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $156.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$1.9. The 52-week high for the SGEN share is $213.94, that puts it down -36.63 from that peak though still a striking 14.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.20. The company’s market capitalization is $28.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.69K shares over the past three months.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $156.58 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by 8.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.41%. The short interest in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $188.41, which implies an increase of 16.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $148.00 and $254.00 respectively. As a result, SGEN is trading at a discount of -62.22% off the target high and 5.48% off the low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seagen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares have gone down -13.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -171.81% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then drop -116.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $355.3 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $382.11 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.20%. While earnings are projected to return 451.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 39.20% per annum.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Seagen Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.36%, with the float percentage being 91.93%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 742 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.27 million shares (or 26.05% of all shares), a total value of $8.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.16 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $666.73 million.