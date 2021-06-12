The Future Belongs To Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the PLG share is $6.27, that puts it down -62.86 from that peak though still a striking 65.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $271.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.44K shares over the past three months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.67%, and it has moved by -15.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.93%. The short interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies a decrease of -4.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $6.15 respectively. As a result, PLG is trading at a discount of -59.74% off the target high and 68.83% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.50% in 2021.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders own 29.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.11%, with the float percentage being 41.22%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.27 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $35.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.73 million shares, is of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 10.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 6.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.8 million.