The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA)’s Stock Is Up 27.01%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the NAPA share is $22.59, that puts it down -2.03 from that peak though still a striking 27.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.16K shares over the past three months.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $22.14 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.49%, and it has moved by 31.79% in 30 days. The short interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 46.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.75% per annum.

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. insiders own 71.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 1.15%.