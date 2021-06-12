The Current Price For Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CSPR share is $12.00, that puts it down -23.33 from that peak though still a striking 43.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.53. The company’s market capitalization is $401.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CSPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $9.73 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by 0.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.56%. The short interest in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.11, which implies an increase of 12.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CSPR is trading at a discount of -43.88% off the target high and 22.92% off the low.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Casper Sleep Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) shares have gone up 39.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.67% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.28 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.01 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -3.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.80% per annum.

CSPR Dividends

Casper Sleep Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Casper Sleep Inc. insiders own 32.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.57%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 15.02% of all shares), a total value of $45.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.42 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $4.21 million.