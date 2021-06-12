The Current Price For Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.38% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the ARVN share is $92.77, that puts it down -13.63 from that peak though still a striking 75.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 397.91K shares over the past three months.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ARVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) registered a -1.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.38% in intraday trading to $81.64 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.90%, and it has moved by 29.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 157.78%. The short interest in Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.85, which implies an increase of 28.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, ARVN is trading at a discount of -83.73% off the target high and -15.14% off the low.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arvinas Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) shares have gone up 186.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.24% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.30% this quarter and then drop -13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.2 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.22 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.75 million and $5.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.50% and then drop by 0.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -41.40% in 2021.

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Arvinas Inc. insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.02%, with the float percentage being 108.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.09 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $432.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.67 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $311.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $77.85 million.