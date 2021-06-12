The American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) Stock Jumped 34.39% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AMS share is $5.04, that puts it down -48.24 from that peak though still a striking 50.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $19.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) trade information

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.63%, and it has moved by 34.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.85%. The short interest in American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) is 3930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.00, which implies an increase of 95.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, AMS is trading at a discount of -2341.18% off the target high and -2341.18% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.90%.

AMS Dividends

American Shared Hospital Services is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS)’s Major holders

American Shared Hospital Services insiders own 39.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.36%, with the float percentage being 15.48%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.4 million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77009.0, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.