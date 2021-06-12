The $7.70 Is The Price At Which First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the FHS share is $9.90, that puts it down -28.57 from that peak though still a striking 27.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.57. The company’s market capitalization is $203.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.07K shares over the past three months.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.63% in intraday trading to $7.70 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.79%, and it has moved by 21.84% in 30 days. The short interest in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) is 15340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.60, which implies an increase of 93.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.19 and $156.02 respectively. As a result, FHS is trading at a discount of -1926.23% off the target high and -824.55% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 155.70% in 2021.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.