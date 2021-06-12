The $6.38 Value Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.15% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ARCO share is $6.82, that puts it down -6.9 from that peak though still a striking 41.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ARCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) registered a -2.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.15% in intraday trading to $6.38 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.35%, and it has moved by 4.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.04%. The short interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.83, which implies an increase of 6.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ARCO is trading at a discount of -25.39% off the target high and 5.96% off the low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares have gone up 25.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.59% against 25.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.30% this quarter and then jump 128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $542.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $618.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.60%. While earnings are projected to return -288.90% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.09%, with the float percentage being 78.47%. Nuveen Asset Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.89 million shares (or 15.22% of all shares), a total value of $94.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.04 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 14.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $90.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares are Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund owns about 10.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 8.05% of the stock, which is worth about $49.32 million.