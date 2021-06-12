The $52.00 Value Of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the MIME share is $59.48, that puts it down -14.38 from that peak though still a striking 28.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.56K shares over the past three months.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MIME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) trade information

Mimecast Limited (MIME) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $52.00 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.05%, and it has moved by 12.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.43%. The short interest in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is 2.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.63, which implies an increase of 8.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, MIME is trading at a discount of -25.0% off the target high and 11.54% off the low.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mimecast Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mimecast Limited (MIME) shares have gone up 12.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.89% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.80% this quarter and then drop -3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $138.08 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.31 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.3 million and $122.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.40%. While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.40% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MIME Dividends

Mimecast Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s Major holders

Mimecast Limited insiders own 10.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.43%, with the float percentage being 96.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $205.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mimecast Limited (MIME) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $57.08 million.