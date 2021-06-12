The $40.72 Is The Price At Which Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the YELP share is $43.86, that puts it down -7.71 from that peak though still a striking 54.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 648.14K shares over the past three months.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. YELP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) trade information

Yelp Inc. (YELP) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $40.72 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.41%, and it has moved by 9.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.52%. The short interest in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.62, which implies a decrease of -0.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, YELP is trading at a discount of -17.88% off the target high and 26.33% off the low.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yelp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yelp Inc. (YELP) shares have gone up 31.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.96% against 19.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $246.07 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $261.47 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $153.46 million and $220.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.30% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -150.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.50% per annum.

YELP Dividends

Yelp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s Major holders

Yelp Inc. insiders own 5.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.41%, with the float percentage being 96.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $267.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $220.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yelp Inc. (YELP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $74.51 million.