The $13.85 Value Of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the TCS share is $19.31, that puts it down -39.42 from that peak though still a striking 80.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $695.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 933.32K shares over the past three months.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. TCS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $13.85 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by 7.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 407.33%. The short interest in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies a decrease of -15.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, TCS is trading at a discount of -1.08% off the target high and 27.8% off the low.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Container Store Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) shares have gone up 28.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.35% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.10% this quarter and then drop -34.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.45 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $261.97 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.40%. While earnings are projected to return 296.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.30% per annum.

TCS Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

The Container Store Group Inc. insiders own 12.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.19%, with the float percentage being 86.79%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.33 million shares (or 40.27% of all shares), a total value of $193.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.2 million shares, is of Woodson Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) shares are Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $12.61 million.