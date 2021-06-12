TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG): Is It Possible To Be Down -34.59% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $4.02, that puts it down -286.54 from that peak though still a striking 9.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $100.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 924.65K shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -2.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.35%. The short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 98.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -5669.23% off the target high and -5669.23% off the low.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 28.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 0.68%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95627.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 67854.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38567.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $76362.0.