Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)’s Stock Is Up 60.09%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the WISA share is $5.63, that puts it down -30.63 from that peak though still a striking 60.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $41.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.59K shares over the past three months.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WISA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.49% in intraday trading to $4.31 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.64%, and it has moved by 27.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.56%. The short interest in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.27, which implies an increase of 53.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, WISA is trading at a discount of -224.83% off the target high and -27.61% off the low.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares have gone up 63.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.06% against 24.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.90% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 169.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.50%. While earnings are projected to return 80.60% in 2021.

WISA Dividends

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.54%, with the float percentage being 10.23%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Essex Investment Management Co Inc’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68570.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.