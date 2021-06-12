SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) Have Jumped 326.37% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.35% or $1.55. The 52-week high for the SBOW share is $21.20, that puts it up 6.36 from that peak though still a striking 86.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.06. The company’s market capitalization is $287.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.01K shares over the past three months.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SBOW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.25.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) registered a 7.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.35% in intraday trading to $22.64 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.91%, and it has moved by 44.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 436.49%. The short interest in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies a decrease of -88.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SBOW is trading at a premium of 47.0% off the target high and 47.0% off the low.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverBow Resources Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares have gone up 334.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -72.96% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 176.70% this quarter and then jump 5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return -367.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

SilverBow Resources Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.31%, with the float percentage being 78.04%. Strategic Value Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.48 million shares (or 36.86% of all shares), a total value of $23.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.77 million.