Should Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Revive After A -51.9% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the NKTR share is $26.75, that puts it down -51.9 from that peak though still a striking 12.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 886.11K shares over the past three months.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NKTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $17.61 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by -5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.08%. The short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 19.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 23.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.67, which implies an increase of 40.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, NKTR is trading at a discount of -354.29% off the target high and -13.57% off the low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nektar Therapeutics has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares have gone up 6.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.26% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.40% this quarter and then drop -29.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.98 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.87 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.85 million and $30.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.80% and then drop by -7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.30% per annum.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.53%, with the float percentage being 97.31%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.46 million shares (or 19.45% of all shares), a total value of $602.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.95 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $322.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund owns about 34.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 19.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $684.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.39 million, or about 7.35% of the stock, which is worth about $263.83 million.