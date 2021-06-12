ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SREV share is $2.18, that puts it down -81.67 from that peak though still a striking 2.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $116.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 337.82K shares over the past three months.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SREV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) trade information

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.64%, and it has moved by -3.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.53%. The short interest in ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SREV is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

SREV Dividends

ServiceSource International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s Major holders

ServiceSource International Inc. insiders own 2.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.49%, with the float percentage being 75.28%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.92 million shares (or 19.44% of all shares), a total value of $27.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.37 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 6.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $4.26 million.