Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN)

During the last session, Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CSAN share is $19.98, that puts it up 0.45 from that peak though still a striking 25.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.99. The company’s market capitalization is $9.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 535.48K shares over the past three months.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) trade information

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $20.07 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.99%, and it has moved by 26.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) is 1.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.43, which implies an increase of 24.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.90 and $32.50 respectively. As a result, CSAN is trading at a discount of -61.93% off the target high and -9.12% off the low.

CSAN Dividends

Cosan S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s Major holders

Cosan S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.19%, with the float percentage being 1.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.96 million shares (or 5.75% of all shares), a total value of $435.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.36 million shares, is of Martin Currie Limitied’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $312.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cosan S.A. (CSAN) shares are Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr- Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fd and Advanced Series Tr-AST Emerging Markets Equity Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr- Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fd owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $16.55 million.