Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Is Up 72.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 45.91% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the REZI share is $32.80, that puts it down -5.74 from that peak though still a striking 72.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 726.61K shares over the past three months.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. REZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) trade information

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $31.02 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by 16.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 255.33%. The short interest in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.80, which implies an increase of 13.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, REZI is trading at a discount of -28.95% off the target high and 3.29% off the low.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Resideo Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) shares have gone up 65.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.13% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then drop -38.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.60% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return 0.30% in 2021.

REZI Dividends

Resideo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s Major holders

Resideo Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.26%, with the float percentage being 92.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 539 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.11 million shares (or 27.06% of all shares), a total value of $470.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 17.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $301.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $269.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.99 million, or about 4.88% of the stock, which is worth about $84.73 million.