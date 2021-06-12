Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) Have Jumped 36.13% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.88% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the RLGY share is $19.49, that puts it down -9.13 from that peak though still a striking 64.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RLGY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) trade information

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) registered a 1.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $17.86 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.90%, and it has moved by 5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 166.97%. The short interest in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is 12.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.83, which implies an increase of 14.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, RLGY is trading at a discount of -62.37% off the target high and 10.41% off the low.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Realogy Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) shares have gone up 29.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.35% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130.40% this quarter and then drop -21.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.04 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.20%. While earnings are projected to return -89.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RLGY Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s Major holders

Realogy Holdings Corp. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.34%, with the float percentage being 111.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.14 million shares (or 16.38% of all shares), a total value of $251.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $235.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 8.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.69 million, or about 6.59% of the stock, which is worth about $116.42 million.